Weakley County had the highest unemployment rate in the state for the month of July.

Weakley County experienced a significant jump in unemployment last month. Its rate of 7.6 percent was a 2.6 percent increase compared to June.

State Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips says the summer months significantly impact the unemployment situation across the state, with people not working seasonal jobs, they’re out of town and not able to work, or they’ve just graduated and are looking for work.

Elsewhere, Obion County had the fifth-highest jobless rate in July at 6.5-percent, with Carroll County the ninth-highest at 6.2-percent.

Gibson County’s unemployment rate remained the same as June at 5.2-percent, and Henry County’s jobless rate saw a slight increase from 4.7-percent to 4.8-percent.

