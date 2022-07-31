Weakley County Hall of Fame Banquet Tickets On Sale

There are still a few tickets remaining for the Weakley County Hall of Fame Banquet set for Saturday August 13th at the UT Martin Ballroom.

Spokesperson John Hatler said tickets are $75 and includes a meal and the program which will feature comments from the inductees and the presentation of scholarships to Weakley County students.

Inductees include the late Graham Vowell, Paul Tinkle, Tara Tansil-Gentry, Ashley McElhiney Ayers, Popeye Jones, Derick Jones. Mark hardy, Bettye Giles, Lin Dunn and Chad Clifton.

Tickets are available by calling 587-3135.