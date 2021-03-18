Weakley County Health Department offering extended vaccination hours

Beginning Monday, the Weakley County Health Department will have extended hours for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Extended hours will be March 22nd through April 2nd, Tuesday evenings from 4:30 until 7:00 and Thursday mornings from 7:00 until 8:00.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone age 65 and up, as well as Phase 1c, which is ages 16 and up with high-risk comorbidities and caregivers of children with high-risk comorbidities, and pregnant women 16 and up.

To request an appointment, call 1-866-442-5301 or register online at COVID19.tn.gov.