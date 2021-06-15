Weakley County hosting job fair June 23

Weakley County is partnering with the Northwest Tennessee Workforce Board to bring a county-wide job fair to the Dresden Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, June 23, from 2:00 to 5:00.

Weakley County businesses who are actively hiring will be in attendance at the job fair. All job seekers are invited to participate and are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume.

Food trucks will also be there and door prizes will be available.

Sponsors for this event include the Weakley County Mayor’s Office, the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, the Weakley County Economic Development Board, and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

For more information about the upcoming job fair, please contact Kirsty-Rhe Janse at the Weakley County Mayor’s Office by phone at (731) 364-5413 or by email krtiffner@weakleycountytn.gov.