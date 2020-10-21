The Weakley County Hunters for the Hungry program has been helping local families in need for over a decade by donating venison to We Care Ministries.

Through the program, local hunters donate venison to a wild-game processor, who then makes the meat available through We Care, who then stores it in the ministry’s freezer.

Mike Johnson with Weakley County Hunters for the Hungry tells Thunderbolt Radio News why the program is so beneficial to the area.

Johnson says funds are needed to cover the cost of processing the meat, and to purchase beef, pork, and chicken for We Care.

On Sunday, November 1st, Weakley County churches are being asked to take up a love offering to help Hunters for the Hungry.