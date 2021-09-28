Weakley County Investigators Make Arrests for Multiple Burglaries

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two people in connection with multiple burglaries in the Palmersville area.

Captain Marty Plunk said investigators were called following the burglaries of three churches, two homes and a shop.

During their investigation, 35 year old Anthony Dykes, of Clarksville, was developed as a suspect in the theft of items.

Reports said Weakley County investigators first traveled to Clarksville in search of Dykes, but later learned of his whereabouts on Glover Store Road near Palmersville.

When arriving at the location, officers spotted Dykes, along with property that had been stolen during the burglaries.

Dykes, along with 22 year old Stacia Gale Espinosa of Indiana, were taken into custody.

Reports said a search warrant allowed stolen property from all of the affected locations to be recovered.