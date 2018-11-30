The Weakley County Jr. High/Middle School Tournament gets underway Saturday morning at Gleason School.

At 10:00 Saturday morning the Greenfield and Sharon girls play, followed by the Greenfield and Sharon boys at 11:15.

The Dresden and Gleason girls play at 12:30 followed by the Dresden and Gleason boys at 1:45.

Monday night at 6:00, the Martin girls play either Greenfield or Sharon and the Martin boys play either Greenfield or Sharon at 7:15.

The girls championship game will be Thursday night at 6:00 followed by the boys championship game at 7:15.

