Weakley County Legislative Breakfast Held at UT-Martin

For the first time in seven years, the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast was held on Friday.

The event took place on the campus of UT-Martin to a big crowd in the Duncan Ballroom of the Boling University Center.

Special guests speakers at the event included Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby and Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff.

(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)