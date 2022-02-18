February 18, 2022
Weakley County Legislative Breakfast sees large turnout to hear Kustoff, Darby

Congressman David Kustoff speaks at the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast. Also with Congressman Kustoff are State Representative Tandy Darby (left) and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum (center).

Congressman David Kustoff and State Representative Tandy Darby addressed a large crowd during Friday morning’s Weakley County Legislative Breakfast.

The event was hosted by the Weakley County Economic Development Board and CEO Justin Crice.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum also spoke during the event.

Due to limited seating, the event was limited to members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Board, and elected officials.

(Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Virgin; State Representative Tandy Darby; Congressman David Kustoff; Small Business Development Center Director Landy Fuqua; and Weakley County Economic Development Board CEO Justin Crice)

 

Steve James

