Weakley County Legislative Breakfast sees large turnout to hear Kustoff, Darby

Congressman David Kustoff and State Representative Tandy Darby addressed a large crowd during Friday morning’s Weakley County Legislative Breakfast.

The event was hosted by the Weakley County Economic Development Board and CEO Justin Crice.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum also spoke during the event.

Due to limited seating, the event was limited to members of the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Board, and elected officials.