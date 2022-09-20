Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group receives Red Cross grant

The Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group (WCLTRG) has received a Red Cross grant for $171,850 to use through June 30, 2023, to fund a WCLTRG Program Coordinator, a WCLTRG Construction Manager, lease storage space for donations, and expand the capacity for assistance.

In addition, the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) has hired a construction manager who will assist the WCLTRG with construction estimates until the WCLTRG Construction Manager is hired.

As of September 16, WCLTRG Allocations Committee has facilitated the payment of $96,788 to meet the needs of survivors in case management since its inception. Funding has been provided by Dresden Church of Christ, Dresden Elks Lodge, Dresden First Baptist Church, Dresden Rotary Club, Greenfield Church of Christ, Lebanon Church of Christ, and the Weakley County Baptist Association.

The following case management update was provided by UMCOR on Sept. 19, 2022:

Open Cases – 18

Closed Cases – 51

Awaiting Assignment to Case Manager – 52

UMCOR is in the process of hiring six new case managers to be committed to Weakley County full time once their training is completed.

WCLTRG is planning a commemoration event for December 10, 2022. More details will be forthcoming.

The Recovery Center is open from Tuesdays and Thursday from 10:00 until 4:00 to support survivors locally. The center will be covered by two case managers. Walk-ins are welcome or you can contact the center by calling 731-699-7913.