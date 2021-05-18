Weakley County man injured in Dyersburg shooting

A Weakley County man is being treated at a Memphis hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says the shooting happened around 2:30 Monday in the Parks Thurmond area.

When police arrived they found the 20-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Isbell says the victim gave conflicting stories about the suspects, but it was determined that multiple shooters were involved.

Investigators collected multiple shell casings from various caliber weapons on Parks Thurmond and the Lipford Circle area.

The victim was airlifted to a Memphis hospital where his condition is unknown.

The shooting follows a series of shooting incidents in the city, including four separate shootings in a 24 hour span Sunday and Monday.

A reward is being offered for information in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.