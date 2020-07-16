A Weakley County man is facing 23 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 32-year-old Keith Norris was sentenced Monday in Jackson federal court to 280 months in federal prison followed by five years supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, in 2018, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation in 2018 into an ongoing drug trafficking organization led by Norris. The investigation included search warrants, traffic stops, statements of cooperators, and phone records.

Weakley County investigators received information about Norris distributing methamphetamine to five other co-defendants. During a search of Norris’s residence on April 26, 2018, investigators recovered methamphetamine and over $1,300 in currency.

On June 14, 2018, investigators again executed a search warrant on Norris’s residence where he was seen trying to destroy the drug evidence; however, 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine was recovered during the search. Norris was arrested, claimed ownership of all the narcotics recovered, and allowed agents to search his cell phone.

Based on his statement, Norris was held accountable for distributing 296 ounces of actual methamphetamine, which equates to over 4.5 kilograms of actual methamphetamine.

This is the second sentencing in a case involving multiple defendants, including Norris, Robert Thomas, Charles Settles, Justin Tyler Bynum, and Solomon Clay on charges of conspiracy to distribute actual methamphetamine.

Last August, Robert Thomas was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison followed by 5 years supervised release for his role in the conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the Weakly County Sheriff’s Department and Martin Police Department.