A Weakley County man is being treated for gunshot wounds after an altercation with his uncle Saturday night.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says around 11:30 Saturday night, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Craig Lane near the Christmasville community between Greenfield and McKenzie where a man had been shot multiple times.

McGowan says 61-year-old Linder Harbinson suffered five or six gunshot wounds from a .45-caliber handgun and that his wife, 42-year-old Cynthia Harbinson was standing next to him when he was shot.

Captain McGowan says Linder Harbinson’s uncle, 68-year-old Dennis Harbinson (pictured) was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

After he was booked into the Weakley County Jail, Dennis Harbinson began suffering breathing issues and was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Sunday at noon.

Linder Harbinson survived the shooting and is being treated for his wounds.

