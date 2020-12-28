Weakley County’s mask mandate is being extended through February 27th.

The previous mandate was set to expire today.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says after talking with local and regional health officials, as well as State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, and Governor Bill Lee’s office about the COVID-19 numbers in Weakley County and Northwest Tennessee, he decided to extend the mask mandate.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum is back at work following his own experience with COVID-19. Bynum talked about his symptoms.

(AUDIO)

There are exceptions to the mask mandate, including children 12 and under, those with breathing problems, if you’re dining in a restaurant, or attending church, unless required by that church.