Weakley County mask mandate lifted, but still strongly recommended

Weakley County’s mask mandate is being lifted, but county officials are still strongly recommending the use of masks or face coverings in public places.

On Friday, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum announced that as of 11:59PM Friday, masks would no longer be required.

Mayor Bynum made the decision to rescind the mask requirement based upon consideration of several factors, including the decrease in the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 active cases in Weakley County, reduction in the number of hospitalizations, increase in availability of the vaccine, and the daily uptick in the number of individuals who have been vaccinated.

In a release, Mayor Bynum said, “Thankfully, today, any citizen in Weakley County who wants to receive the vaccine has the availability to get it. Due to the vigilance, care, and sacrifices made by the citizens of Weakley County, our active case count numbers have entered us into a territory that is more manageable. We are where we are today because of the patience, persistence, and hard work of every person, business, organization, and local leader who adhered to safety measures in a united effort to control the spread of the virus – we thank you. That said, we are not out of the woods with COVID-19. Every single Coronavirus case is extremely serious and has the potential to create a detrimental impact on the lives of the people in our communities. The virus is still claiming the lives of our friends and loved ones. In honor of the Weakley Countians we have lost and with the purpose to diminish this virus as quickly as possible, I strongly recommend every individual to wear a face covering inside public places, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay home when you feel ill.”

Weakley County Schools System, Weakley County’s Office of the Courts, and other state and federal entities located throughout the county may have existing governing guidelines and safety measures that require the wearing of a mask or facial covering.