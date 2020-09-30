Weakley County’s mask mandate will now continue through the month of October.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, County Mayor Jake Bynum said announcements this week by Governor Bill Lee prompted the decision for the extension. (AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum added that a combination of other health concerns also played a part in the continued mask mandate. (AUDIO)

The Mayor said he appreciates the cooperation of county residents, and believes their support has helped control the spread of the virus. (AUDIO)

The mask mandates began when Governor Lee issued the authority of implementation to county mayors state wide.

Weakley County began their public mandate on August 11th.