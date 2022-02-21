Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum Says County Remains Strong During Inflation

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says the state of the county is good.

Following his speaking appearance at the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast last Friday, Mayor Bynum told Thunderbolt News the county is faring well despite the effects of inflation.(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum also said the City of Dresden will recover following the December 10th tornado.

Although both federal Public and Individual Assistance was slow in coming to the county following the storm, Mayor Bynum said all means will be made to assist those who were affected.(AUDIO)

Photos from the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com