Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bynum said after not feeling well Thursday night, he got a rapid test Friday morning and received the positive result.

In a Facebook post Monday, Mayor Bynum said that while taking precautions helps mitigate the spread, there’s no guarantee when it comes to COVID-19.

(AUDIO)

Bynum urges Weakley Countians to continue to be safe, not just for themselves, but for those around them.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum is isolating and working from home.