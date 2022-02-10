Weakley County Mayor proclaims Feb. 13-19 as FBLA Week

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum recently proclaimed February 13-19 as a week to celebrate the achievements of Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL).

Weakley County Schools includes three chapters of the world’s largest business student career organization. Stacey Lockhart serves as the adviser at Dresden High School. Kimberly Elliott assumes the role at Westview with Julie Sims at Greenfield.

The proclamation notes FBLA-PBL “functions as an integral part of the business education curriculum” and commends the members, advisers, state officers, alumni, and sponsors “for their dedication to developing leaders for the future by preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society.”

FBLA-PBL recognitions include Business Achievement Awards that allow students to progress from learning foundational concepts to exploring fundamentals of leadership to developing in a specific business skill or content area. Competitions cover a variety of topics such as Business Financial Plan, Data Analysis, E-Business and Social Media Strategies.

Seen here at the Weakley County Courthouse where the proclamation was read are DHS business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Stacey Lockhart, Mayor Bynum, Westview business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Kimberly Elliott and officers (back row, left to right) Dresden’s Jacey McClure and Paige Mallon and Westview’s Chase Winschel, Ellie Blackburn, Samantha Hurt, and Jacob Foltz. (Greenfield business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Julie Sims and Greenfield representatives were unable to attend.)

Meanwhile, Weakley County students recently competed in the online Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Competitions.

This year Tennessee FBLA restructured the regions to better accommodate the current active memberships of students. As a result, West Tennessee became Region 1. The top 10 placements from each region will advance to the State Competition round of testing. The following students earned Region 1 recognition in a variety of topics:

Dresden

Stacey Lockhart is the adviser for Dresden FBLA.

Business Communications: Parker Ferrell, 7th place

Business Law: Grant Turner, 7th Place

Public Speaking: Keylee Calabrese, 4th Place

Greenfield

Julie Sims is the adviser for Greenfield FBLA.

Introduction to Business Concepts: Rachel Rodriguez, 3rd place; Halle Trevathan, 4th place

Intro to FBLA: Brenley Little, 4th place; Jayleigh Bowers, 5th place; Lilly Boyd, 8th place

Organizational Leadership: Ramsey Crouse, 2nd place

Personal Finance: Lakin Adams, 4th place; Paige Glisson, 5th place; Kayleigh Baxter, 8th place; Tyler Ricketts, 10th place

Advertising: Addy Usery, 5th place; Courtney Mathews, 8th place

Business Communications: Taniya Williams, 5th place

Economics: Destiny Griffin, 8th place; Emma Cooper, 10th place

Introduction to Business Communications: Ginny Archie, 6th place; Audrey Arnold, 10th place

Westview

Westview Adviser Kimberly Elliott noted, “After another record membership drive where Westview FBLA reached 100 current members, we had the opportunity for 63 of those members to test their knowledge in a variety of business-related skill areas. We are happy to recognize 51 of our students placed high enough to advance.”

Advertising: Katelee Roberts, 3rd place

Business Calculations: Brian Hicks, 4th place; Angelina Barr, 8th place; Jackson Abel, 10th place

Business Communications: Casey Hickman, 2nd place; Samantha Hurt, 6th place

Computer Problem Solving: Josiah Klutts, 4th place; Preston Lee, 5th place; Jerzey Avent, 6th place; Zach Parrott, 7th place

Cyber Security: Harrison Simpson, 1st place; Jacob Roupe, 5th place; Latissh Sanders, 6th place

Health Care Administration: Natalie Williams, 3rd place

Human Resource Management: Jada Harrison, 2nd place; Brooklyn Young, 3rd place; Austin Alverado-Webb, 4th place

Introduction to Business Concepts: Hayden Swaim, 1st place; Aidan Armstrong, 2nd place; Kaitlyn Boyd, 5th place; Agentry Perry, 6th place

Introduction to Business Procedures: Josh Simmons, 2nd place; Parrish Moseley, 5th place; Jayda Spain, 6th place; Isaac Smith, 7th place

Introduction to FBLA: Kmariyah Espinal-Spivey, 1st place; Kadance Brewer, 2nd place; Tanyla Ward, 6th place; Kamora Ellison,10th place

Introduction to Financial Math: Misha Vu, 2nd place; Knox Black, 3rd place; Cannon Elliott, 4th place; Ethan Garrett, 6th place

Introduction to Information Technology: Gabe Gilliam, 3rd place; Dalton Sanford, 5th place; Jacob Rogers, 6th place

Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure: Kaitlyn Brundige, 1st place; Addison Gadlen, 6th place; Deisel Jeffrey, 7th place; Autumn Martin, 8th place

Journalism: Zoe Hogan, 7th place; Ellie Blackburn, 8th place; Rachel Escudero, 9th place

Networking Infrastructures: Michael Collier, 1st place; Jacob Foltz, 2nd place

Organizational Leadership: Dylan Hutson, 1st place; Hunter Terrell, 3rd place; Chase Winschel, 4th place; Christian Ingram, 8th place

Supply Chain Management: Ethan Hayden, 1st place; Grayson Gilliam, 2nd place

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)