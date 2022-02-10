Weakley County Mayor proclaims Feb. 13-19 as FBLA Week
Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum recently proclaimed February 13-19 as a week to celebrate the achievements of Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL).
Weakley County Schools includes three chapters of the world’s largest business student career organization. Stacey Lockhart serves as the adviser at Dresden High School. Kimberly Elliott assumes the role at Westview with Julie Sims at Greenfield.
The proclamation notes FBLA-PBL “functions as an integral part of the business education curriculum” and commends the members, advisers, state officers, alumni, and sponsors “for their dedication to developing leaders for the future by preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society.”
FBLA-PBL recognitions include Business Achievement Awards that allow students to progress from learning foundational concepts to exploring fundamentals of leadership to developing in a specific business skill or content area. Competitions cover a variety of topics such as Business Financial Plan, Data Analysis, E-Business and Social Media Strategies.
Seen here at the Weakley County Courthouse where the proclamation was read are DHS business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Stacey Lockhart, Mayor Bynum, Westview business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Kimberly Elliott and officers (back row, left to right) Dresden’s Jacey McClure and Paige Mallon and Westview’s Chase Winschel, Ellie Blackburn, Samantha Hurt, and Jacob Foltz. (Greenfield business teacher and FBLA-PBL adviser Julie Sims and Greenfield representatives were unable to attend.)
Meanwhile, Weakley County students recently competed in the online Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Competitions.
This year Tennessee FBLA restructured the regions to better accommodate the current active memberships of students. As a result, West Tennessee became Region 1. The top 10 placements from each region will advance to the State Competition round of testing. The following students earned Region 1 recognition in a variety of topics:
Dresden
Stacey Lockhart is the adviser for Dresden FBLA.
Business Communications: Parker Ferrell, 7th place
Business Law: Grant Turner, 7th Place
Public Speaking: Keylee Calabrese, 4th Place
Greenfield
Julie Sims is the adviser for Greenfield FBLA.
Introduction to Business Concepts: Rachel Rodriguez, 3rd place; Halle Trevathan, 4th place
Intro to FBLA: Brenley Little, 4th place; Jayleigh Bowers, 5th place; Lilly Boyd, 8th place
Organizational Leadership: Ramsey Crouse, 2nd place
Personal Finance: Lakin Adams, 4th place; Paige Glisson, 5th place; Kayleigh Baxter, 8th place; Tyler Ricketts, 10th place
Advertising: Addy Usery, 5th place; Courtney Mathews, 8th place
Business Communications: Taniya Williams, 5th place
Economics: Destiny Griffin, 8th place; Emma Cooper, 10th place
Introduction to Business Communications: Ginny Archie, 6th place; Audrey Arnold, 10th place
Westview
Westview Adviser Kimberly Elliott noted, “After another record membership drive where Westview FBLA reached 100 current members, we had the opportunity for 63 of those members to test their knowledge in a variety of business-related skill areas. We are happy to recognize 51 of our students placed high enough to advance.”
Advertising: Katelee Roberts, 3rd place
Business Calculations: Brian Hicks, 4th place; Angelina Barr, 8th place; Jackson Abel, 10th place
Business Communications: Casey Hickman, 2nd place; Samantha Hurt, 6th place
Computer Problem Solving: Josiah Klutts, 4th place; Preston Lee, 5th place; Jerzey Avent, 6th place; Zach Parrott, 7th place
Cyber Security: Harrison Simpson, 1st place; Jacob Roupe, 5th place; Latissh Sanders, 6th place
Health Care Administration: Natalie Williams, 3rd place
Human Resource Management: Jada Harrison, 2nd place; Brooklyn Young, 3rd place; Austin Alverado-Webb, 4th place
Introduction to Business Concepts: Hayden Swaim, 1st place; Aidan Armstrong, 2nd place; Kaitlyn Boyd, 5th place; Agentry Perry, 6th place
Introduction to Business Procedures: Josh Simmons, 2nd place; Parrish Moseley, 5th place; Jayda Spain, 6th place; Isaac Smith, 7th place
Introduction to FBLA: Kmariyah Espinal-Spivey, 1st place; Kadance Brewer, 2nd place; Tanyla Ward, 6th place; Kamora Ellison,10th place
Introduction to Financial Math: Misha Vu, 2nd place; Knox Black, 3rd place; Cannon Elliott, 4th place; Ethan Garrett, 6th place
Introduction to Information Technology: Gabe Gilliam, 3rd place; Dalton Sanford, 5th place; Jacob Rogers, 6th place
Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure: Kaitlyn Brundige, 1st place; Addison Gadlen, 6th place; Deisel Jeffrey, 7th place; Autumn Martin, 8th place
Journalism: Zoe Hogan, 7th place; Ellie Blackburn, 8th place; Rachel Escudero, 9th place
Networking Infrastructures: Michael Collier, 1st place; Jacob Foltz, 2nd place
Organizational Leadership: Dylan Hutson, 1st place; Hunter Terrell, 3rd place; Chase Winschel, 4th place; Christian Ingram, 8th place
Supply Chain Management: Ethan Hayden, 1st place; Grayson Gilliam, 2nd place
(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)