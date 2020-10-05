The recent announcement by President Donald Trump to deliver mass numbers of new coronavirus tests, will greatly benefit back-to-school efforts.

President Trump said schools would be the focus of the new tests, which deliver faster results.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum told Thunderbolt News that he hopes to see the new tests in local schools very soon. (AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum said the distribution of the quick response tests will be a tremendous benefit for the county. (AUDIO)

A demonstration showed a simple swab of both nasal passages by a que-tip, which is then folded onto a small piece of cardboard containing chemicals to detect the virus.

The result of the test was then revealed in approximately 15-minutes.