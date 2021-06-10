Weakley County Mayor Says Vaccines Are Helping Restoring Normal Life

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says he is optimistic the county is turning the corner from the months of effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Mayor Bynum said he feels the vaccine is allowing people to return to their pre-COVID lifestyles.(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum said he is pleased with the number of vaccinations that have been given in the county.(AUDIO)

Latest reports from the Tennessee Department of Health indicate less than 20 active cases of coronavirus remain in Weakley County.