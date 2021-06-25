Weakley County Mayor’s office to hire second full-time employee

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum is looking to double the staff in the mayor’s office from one to two.

Currently, Khirsty-Rhe Janse Tiffner serves as the county’s Communications Director and as the county mayor’s Executive Assistant, but Mayor Bynum says a second full-time employee is needed.

(AUDIO)

The salary for the new employee will be included in the County Mayor’s budget for next year, which will be discussed at Tuesday’s Weakley County Commission meeting. The commission won’t make a final vote on next year’s budget until the July meeting.