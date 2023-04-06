Weakley County Men Arrested Following Four Wheeler Theft in Western Kentucky

Two Weakley County men were arrested in connection with the theft of a four wheeler in Western Kentucky.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a theft in progress, with the victim hearing the four wheeler starting around 3:30 in the morning.

After the victim saw a truck following the four wheeler, they began to pursue them in their personal vehicle.

Reports said Graves County deputies then located the suspect vehicle, which belonged to Brandon Burris, of Sharon.

Sheriff’s reports said James Foust, also of Sharon, was driving the truck and was charged with theft, as well as possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Burris was later located walking down a road in Hickman County, and was also taken into custody on theft charges.