Weakley County “no appointment” drive-through vaccination events

The Weakley County Health Department will host three drive-through vaccination events this month with no appointment necessary.

Public Health Educator Chelsea White says the events will be held the next three Wednesdays, April 14th, 21st, and 28th, from noon until 4:00 at the Dresden Civic Center.

Only the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up will be available during these events.

White says the 200 doses for these dates will be on a first come, first served basis.