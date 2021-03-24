Weakley County now offering COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 and up

The Weakley County Health Department is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination for anyone age 16 and up.

Individuals 16 and older may call 1-866-442-5301 to find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals under age 18 must have parental consent. You must be 18 and older to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Weakley County Health Department is also offering extended hours to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations in the community.

The Weakley County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dresden Civic Center at 589 Evergreen Street in Dresden will be open to provide vaccinations Tuesday afternoons from 2:00 to 7:00 and Thursday mornings from 7:00 to noon each week.

To book your appointment, call 1-866-442-5301 or register online at COVID19.tn.gov.

If you need help scheduling your vaccination, call 731-364-2258.