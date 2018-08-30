Weakley County elected officials will be sworn-in this afternoon at the Weakley County Courthouse.

County Mayor Jake Bynum, Sheriff Mike Wilson, Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew, County Clerk Kim Hughey, Trustee Marci Floyd, new Register of Deeds April Wright Jones, along with all of their deputies, plus the Weakley County School Board members and all 18 Weakley County Commissioners will be sworn into their positions which will take effect on September 1st.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held this afternoon at 5:00 in the Circuit Court Room on the second floor of the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.

