A Weakley County pair is charged with theft after selling property belonging to another man.

40-year-old Samantha Craig, of Dresden, and 55-year-old Mark Farley, of Gleason, are accused of selling items, including a gooseneck trailer, which belonged to Craig’s ex-husband who was being held in the Weakley County Jail at the time.

Miss Craig and Farley are charged with Theft of $1,000 Dollars and have been released from the Weakley County Jail.