The latest reports of confirmed coronavirus cases in the area shows Weakley County exceeding 2,000 for the period.

Thursday’s numbers from the Department of Health indicated Weakley County now having 2,068 positive cases of the virus since the first report in April.

The latest update also indicated 28 deaths in Weakley County from those who have tested positive.

Obion County was listed at 1,040 since their first confirmed case on March 28th.

Obion County has nine deaths during the five month time period.

The report also indicated Gibson County has recorded a total of 1,430 cases with 19 deaths, and Dyer County with 1,210 with 13 deaths.