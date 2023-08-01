Weakley County prep cross country teams ready to hit starting line

Last year, a trio of high school runners represented Weakley County at the state girls cross country championships. The three, all now juniors, return to help lead their teams this season.

Brenley Little of Greenfield placed 28th at the state meet last fall. Westview’s Halle Trevathan finished 31st, and Dresden’s Ellie Poole placed 92nd among 234 runners statewide. The triad also qualified for the state championships as ninth-graders in 2021.

Joining Ellie Poole on the Dresden girls team this year are senior Abigail Rother, junior Nolie Gallimore, sophomore Alivia Rainey and freshmen Emma Ramsey and Hayleigh White. Rainey medaled with a top 20 finish at the regional meet last season.

The Greenfield girls team is made up of Brenley Little and senior Ginny Archie, who qualified for state and finished 34th as a ninth-grader in 2020.

Westview’s girls squad includes Halle Trevathan, sophomore Leah Craddock and freshman Annabelle Lovell.

On the boys side, no Weakley County athletes qualified for the state championships last season. The rare miss followed 11 consecutive years where the county was represented at the state meet.

Running cross country this year with the goal of reaching the finals are junior Brice Rother from Dresden, freshman Deegan Arant from Greenfield, and senior Josiah Klutts and sophomores Jack Mantooth and Cameron Norwood from Westview.

Mantooth had the best finish among local entrants at the regional meet last year, and Arant placed ninth in the middle school state competition one year ago.

Coaches of the county teams are Todd and Wendi Maxey at Dresden, Mikaela Roberts at Greenfield and Dusty Gibson at Westview.

The clubs are scheduled to compete in roughly 10 meets this season. All three run Aug. 15 at the Dresden Adult Learning Center and Oct. 17 at the Martin Recreation Complex.