The announcement of Ford Motor Company and SK Innovations developing manufacturing facilities in West Tennessee means more industries and more jobs for surrounding counties.

Weakley County Economic Development Board CEO Justin Crice tells Thunderbolt Radio News how Weakley County is preparing for Blue Oval City.

The Blue Oval City project is set to bring over 5,800 jobs in 2025 to the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.