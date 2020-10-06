Weakley County residents will be receiving their property tax notices in the mail this week.

Trustee Marci Floyd says along with property tax notices, notices for the county’s tax relief applicants have also been mailed out.

(AUDIO)

Floyd says there are different payment options available for residents to pay their property taxes.

(AUDIO)

Floyd says the drop box option is more convenient for those who don’t want to enter the courthouse.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County property taxes are due by February 28th and Floyd says she anticipates collecting over $11 million dollars on the tax roll.