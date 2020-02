Saturday is the deadline for paying property taxes in Weakley County, however since it is a Saturday, payments made in person are due in the office Friday.

Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd says if you’re making a payment in person, her office is open until 4:30 Friday afternoon.

But if you’re mailing your property tax payment…

Floyd says the Trustee’s office has seen a lot of traffic this week.

Nearly $11 million dollars in property taxes is collected each year in Weakley County.