Weakley County Public Safety Committee gets tornado update

In its first meeting since last month’s tornado, the Weakley County Public Safety Committee heard updates Monday on damage and recovery, as well as the emergency communications that took place that night.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington told the board 187 homes and 21 businesses were damaged on December 10th.

Weakley County 911 Director Christy Fulcher told the committee…

Following the reports, Committee Chairman Jack Vincent offered his appreciation to those who responded that night and the days following.

