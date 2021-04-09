Weakley County rabies vaccination clinics next week

Weakley County pet owners can get their dogs and cats vaccinated at a reduced rate next week during the annual rabies vaccination clinics.

Tennessee state law requires a rabies vaccination each year for dogs and cats.

Weakley County Animal Clinic in Martin is one of the veterinary clinics participating and Dr. Joe Adcock tells Thunderbolt Radio News why getting your pets vaccinated is so important.

Vets will also be available next week for other vaccinations such at Parvo shots and worming.

The Weakley County rabies vaccination clinics will be Monday through Friday and the vaccination is $10 dollars per pet.

The annual event is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Weakley County Health Department.