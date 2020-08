Weakley County is receiving $400,000 dollars in federal CARES Act recovery assistance funding to support redevelopment and revitalization in the county.

Congressman David Kustoff announced the funding for Weakley County Tuesday.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News what that means for the county.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum also discussed the decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Weakley County.

(AUDIO)

Weakley County’s mask mandate is in effect through Saturday.