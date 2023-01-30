Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud

Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners.

Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.

She says these are not legitimate checks.

Jones is encouraging anyone who receives any notices that appear to come from a local government office to call and discuss the matter before signing any unsolicited documents or trying to deposit anything.

She encourages citizens to take advantage of a free program offered by the Weakley County Register of Deeds office called Property Fraud Alert System.

For more information, you can contact the Weakley County Register of Deeds office at 731-364-3646. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.