Weakley County’s first county-wide Relay for Life event is tonight at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium.

The event kicks off at 5:00 with a Survivor Reception with the Opening Ceremonies at 6:00.

There will be lots of entertainment throughout the night with Reba Wade’s Studio Vocalists, Lisa Hilliard’s Studio Vocalists, Valli Kugler Kelly and her daughters, Jay and Wes Wainscott, Mallory Prather West and Jordan Skoda, and the Sigma Alpha Iota UTM Music Sorority and Phi Mu Alpha.

Relay for Life Chair Linda Ramsey says each team campsite will have an entry in a Scarecrow Contest and votes are cast by financial donations with a chance for participants to win one of the scarecrows.

There will be also hay rides, corn hole, a haunted house, silent auctions, photo booth, raffles, bobbing for apples, and a jump house, plus lots of food options, including Maggie Moo’s and other carnival style food.

All proceeds raised go to the American Cancer Society.

