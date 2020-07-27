Weakley County is reporting its second death related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death was reported in Monday’s daily numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The county’s first COVID-19 related death was reported on June 24th.

Along with its second death, Weakley County reported 165 total cases with 103 active cases.

The department reports 4,242 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Weakley County with 4,070 negative cases.

There have been 96,489 cases in Tennessee with 57,239 of those recovered and 978 deaths.