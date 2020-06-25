After reporting the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate for April, Weakley County now has the lowest jobless rate in Tennessee.

The county’s new rate of 7% is 2.5 percentage points lower than it was in April.

Two other Northwest Tennessee counties were among the Top 10 counties with the lowest unemployment figures.

Crockett County had the fourth-lowest rate at 7.5%, down 3.1 percent from April and Obion County had the sixth-lowest jobless rate in Tennessee at 7.7%, down 2.6.

Elsewhere, Henry County’s May unemployment rate was 9.7%, down 4.9 percent; Carroll County was also at 9.7% for May, down 4.1; Gibson County was an even 9%, down three percentage points from April; Lake County was also at 9% in May, down 4.4; and Dyer County was at 11.9%, down 2.9 percent.

All 95 of Tennessee’s counties had lower unemployment rates in May, compared to the number of individuals who could not work in April when many businesses closed in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide unemployment statistic from May also decreased significantly. The new preliminary rate of 11.3% is down from the revised April rate of 15.5%.

Nationwide, unemployment decreased to 13.3% in May, down from the 14.7% rate recorded the month before.