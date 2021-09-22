Weakley County Rules Committee discusses redistricting

Like other counties across the state, Weakley County is beginning the process of redistricting due to the 2020 Census numbers.

In a meeting of the Weakley County Rules Committee Tuesday, County Technical Assistance Service representative Mike Galey updated the board on what the Census numbers mean for the county.

(AUDIO)

Galey’s proposal would move 56 residents from District 2 to District 3; 63 residents from District 7 to District 5; and 106 residents from District 7 to District 4.

The plan will also include the entire Dresden city limits in District 9.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

The committee voted to table the discussion to give commissioners time to look over the new numbers and newly-drawn districts.