Weakley County School Board addresses reopening of schools

Weakley County Schools will open Monday with several COVID-19 practices continuing for the new school year.

During Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting, Director of Schools Randy Frazier said schools will continue to practice social distancing and handwashing/sanitizing. Three feet is expected for social distancing.

Mr. Frazier says masks will be encouraged, but not required.

Items such as alcohol wipes, masks (adult/children), gloves, and hand sanitizer will continue to be available.

When individuals test positive for the COVID-19 virus or the new Delta strain, they will still need to remain in isolation for the required days as suggested by the local health department.

Before the approval of the reopening plans, board member Martin Hamlin, a physician assistant at Jackson Madison County General Hospital’s Emergency Room, referred to increased cases, especially among children and youth.

Hamlin said, “We’re being optimistic to relax at this point. I don’t want people to completely put their guard down. It’s not gone. We need to remain vigilant.”

Following the discussion, the board passed the reopening plans.

For further details on the reopening plans, see “Reopening Plans 2021-22” under the “News” tab at weakleyschools.com