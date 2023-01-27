Weakley County School Board begins process to find new Director of Schools

The Weakley County School Board is beginning the process of finding a replacement for longtime Director of Schools Randy Frazier, who announced earlier this month that he would retire at the end of the school year.

During a special-called meeting Thursday, Board Chairman Steve Vantrease went over a proposed process of soliciting applications and presented a timeline, including a deadline, for accepting applications for the Director of Schools position.

The timeline shows applications will be accepted from February 6th through the deadline of March 10th.

School Board members will evaluate applications and will pick the top five by March 24th with a screening committee interviewing finalists March 27th through April 7th before an April 10th called meeting to elect the new Director of Schools.

However, if School Board members are ready to elect a new Director sooner, the election could be held at the regular April 6th meeting.

School Board members will approve the process at the regular February 2nd School Board meeting.