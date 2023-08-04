Weakley County School Board discusses dress code, social media policy

Weakley County students whose parents purchased solid color t-shirts due to misinformation will have a grace period until Labor Day to get within school board policy for dress code.

The Weakley County School Board voted Thursday night to allow parents and students the grace period after misinformation claimed that solid-color t-shirts would be within the dress code for the upcoming school year.

In other business, the board passed the first reading of a new school policy on the professional and personal use of social media for school employees.

The board also decided to use its January planning meeting to look into using clear backpacks as a safety measure.