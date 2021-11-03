Weakley County School Board meets for monthly session

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon for its regular monthly session.

On the agenda will be the second and final readings of revisions to school board policy including enrollment in advanced and college-level courses, interscholastic athletics, attendance, and interference or disruption of school activities.

The Board will also consider to approve budget resolutions or transfers and approve several upcoming field trips.

The Weakley County School Board will be meet Thursday at 5:00 at Gleason School.