The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon for its regular monthly meeting.

The School Board typically meets the first Thursday of the month, but this month’s meeting was rescheduled due to spring break last week.

On this month’s agenda will be the second reading of the revised grading system and class ranking and approving teachers eligible for tenure.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 in the Conference Room at the Board of Education Office in Dresden.