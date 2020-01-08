The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday night in its first meeting of 2020.

On the agenda will be a discussion of board policy regarding fundraising activities and student solicitations and the hiring of volunteer coaches Jerry Gallimore the Third for Dresden High School softball and Hunter Smith for Gleason baseball.

The board will also hear from Child Nutrition Director Trista Snider and recognize the Harvest of the Month poster winners.

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday night at 5:00 in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education office in Dresden.