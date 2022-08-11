Weakley County School Board meets Thursday to consider revisions to School Board Policy

The Weakley County School Board meets Thursday afternoon to consider revisions to its School Board Policy.

Revisions include Background Investigations; Library Materials; Reconsideration of Instructional Materials and Textbooks; Grading System; Honor Rolls; and Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers.

The Board will also consider to approve volunteer coaches for the 22-23 school year including Scott Hewett for Dresden Middle School football; Todd Maxey for Dresden Middle School and High School cross country and track; Dusty Gibson for Westview cross country and track; Luke Hughes for Gleason basketball; and Chase Manley for Westview boys soccer.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 at the Weakley County Board of Education conference room in Dresden.