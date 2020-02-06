The Weakley County School Board meets tonight to go over the second readings of two additions to School Board policy and adding Cross Country to Greenfield School.

The Board will hear the second readings of school board policies for fundraising activities and student solicitations and will also hear an update from Attendance Supervisor Mark Maddox.

The School Board will also consider a request from Greenfield School to add Cross Country for grades six through twelve for the 2020-21 school year.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be hiring Ralph Cobb, Jr. as a volunteer baseball coach at Dresden Middle School and Chase Manley as volunteer boys’ soccer coach at Westview.

The graduation date will also be set tonight, as well as considering a revised resolution for the Emergency Operations Plan.

The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon at 5:00 at Martin Elementary School.