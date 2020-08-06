The Weakley County School Board meets tonight to discuss several key items before school starts August 17th.

On tonight’s agenda will be approving the revised school calendar for this year and a discussion of the After School Program.

The School Board will also discuss the sick leave policy for employees absent from work due to COVID-19.

The Board will also discuss students who are signed up for the Distance Monitored Education program and their participation in extra-curricular activities.

The Weakley County School Board meets both virtually and in-person tonight at 5:00 in the Board of Education Conference Room.