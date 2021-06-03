Weakley County School Board meets tonight to discuss Director’s contract

The Weakley County School Board meets this afternoon to discuss Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s contract.

Last year, the Board extended Mr. Frazier’s contract by one year, giving him the state maximum four year contract. In years’ past, the Board has typically voted to extend the Director’s contract one year.

In other business this afternoon, the School Board will consider to approve several revisions to the School Board Policy, along with the Summer Learning Transportation Budget.

The Weakley County School Board meets at 5:00 in the conference room at the Board of Education Office in Dresden.